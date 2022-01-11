Further price hikes expected on German waste plastics market

Demand for waste plastics remained strong in Germany during the final month of 2021. "We could have sold much more than we did," one recycler remarked, describing what was a rather unusual situation for December. These are challenging times both for buyers working for recyclers and for plastic converters.

In many cases the amount of material available for the production of recycled plastic was inadequate. Recycled polymers were highly sought-after due to scant supply and the hefty prices being asked for primary plastic.

Recyclers were only able to pass on their higher material sourcing costs in some instances in December and said prices would need to rise. They pointed to much higher electricity and wage costs. The transport of shipments was also fraught with difficulties both within Germany and abroad. The trend towards toll recycling was also continuing, reducing the amounts of plastic scrap available on the open market.

The full report on the waste plastics market in Germany appears in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (01/2022) published on 12 January. Online subscribers can access the report immediately here:

