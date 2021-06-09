Waste plastics: May brings more price increases in Germany

In May, prices for most waste plastics rose once again. The ongoing supply bottlenecks for primary plastics led to another round of price hikes. As in the previous month, recyclers preferred to serve their regular customers, while potential new customers were left empty-handed. However, it appears the "hype” surrounding regranulate and regrind is now starting to fade, market participants said.

The most sought-after recyclate grades were PP, PVC and HDPE. Recyclers surveyed by EUWID said, though, that margins have come under pressure because they now have to pay significantly more for waste plastics from commercial and industrial generators of plastic scrap.

Turkey’s import ban triggers slump for scrap polyethylene film

In May, the market was rocked by the news that Turkey would impose a ban on imports of PE waste plastics as of 3 July. Starting from 18 May, exporters reacted by considerably reducing prices. Business also remains difficult on the market for exports to Asia. German raw material traders still complain that their competitors from the Netherlands have a significant advantage: Dutch companies can ship material from Germany via Rotterdam to Indonesia, while exports from Hamburg to Indonesia are still prohibited, they complained.

The full report on the German waste plastics market will appear in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (12/2021) out on 16 May.


