AEB Amsterdam completes major revision at wte plant

AEB Amsterdam, operator of the largest waste to energy (wte) plant in the Netherlands, recently completed a scheduled major revision "on time and on budget". The works took place on two incineration lines in the older part of the plant, the company reported on 21 October. Besides other renewal and maintenance works, the project included significant improvements to the flue gas cleaning system, according to AEB.

AEB, which had to take 70 per cent of is incineration capacity offline for several months last year due to safety issues, reported in early October that the status of its technical maintenance had improved. The company had also returned to a solid financial footing. AEB reported that it was "ready for sale", referring to the findings of a report the municipality sent to the city council’s finance and economic affairs committee.

According to the report, almost all of the conditions necessary for a formal decision to launch the sales process have now been met. The only thing missing is approval from the European Commission for AEB's restructuring and financing plan under state aid rules.

