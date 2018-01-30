Waste to energy projects in Dubai and Sharjah

The Swiss engineering company Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI) and the Belgian Besix Group have been awarded a contract to build and operate a new municipal waste incineration plant in the Emirate of Dubai. With an annual treatment capacity of 1825 million tonnes, the planned facility will be one of the world’s largest.

Besix put the total investment volume at around €700m. Construction is expected to start in the middle of 2018, with partial delivery planned for the World Expo in Dubai in 2020, and with the plant reaching its final capacity in 2021, according to the Belgian company.

In the neighbouring Emirate of Sharjah, a waste to energy plant with a treatment capacity of 300,000 tonnes a year is to be built by the French group CNIM. The company announced the finalisation of the contracts for this project on 30 January.

The contract awarded by the municipality of Dubai to the HZI/Besix consortium covers engineering, procurement and construction of the turnkey plant, and a minimum of 30 years’ operation and ownership. The facility to be built at a landfill site in Warsan, Dubai, is to treat 5,000 tonnes a day of non-recyclable waste from the emirate and is to generate 171 MW of electricity which will be fed into the local grid. The bottom ash will undergo treatment to reclaim metals and will subsequently be used as a construction material, according to HZI.

The new waste-to-energy (wte) plant in Sharjah, which is expected to start operating in 2020, will treat 300,000 tonnes of municipal waste a year and generate 30 MW of electricity. The French firm CNIM was selected last year as lead contractor for the project by the Emirates Waste to Energy Company (EWEC), a joint venture set up by the environmental services company Bee’ah and the renewable energy company Masdar. The design, build and operate agreement with CNIM and the financing agreement for the project were announced during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in mid-January.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.