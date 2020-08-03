Waste wood market in Germany largely stable

The market for waste wood in Germany remains relatively untouched by the coronavirus crisis. Overall, arisings have declined somewhat, according to the latest EUWID market survey. At the same time, several biomass power plants have been idled or shut down for maintenance works, leading to reduced demand. This in turn helped keep the market in balance.

Market operators are concerned about the weakness in the wood products industry's demand for recycling grades. In particular in the south of the country, processors are finding it more difficult to find buyers for these grades.

Many respondents expressed uncertainty about the medium-term outlook. As winter approaches, the market will be watched very closely. Some biomass power plant operators already indicated that they are planning to raise their gate fees before the end of summer or in the autumn of this year.

