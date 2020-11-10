Waste wood prices still largely stable in Germany

There is growing uncertainty on the German waste wood market. Market players identified falling waste wood volumes, particularly from commercial sources, the soaring number of coronavirus infections and the restrictions on public and private life under Germany’s “lockdown light” among the factors which made it hard to predict what was ahead. Beyond the waste wood market, the pandemic was having a negative impact on the economy as a whole. At the same time, demand from the wood materials industry was rising and winter was approaching.

Market participants believed that overall arisings have definitely fallen as a result of the coronavirus crisis, especially the grades from commercial and industrial sources. By contrast, arisings from the construction and demolition (C&D) segment remained stable, while volumes from local authority collections were even slightly higher, at least in some regions.

On the whole, selling waste wood was relatively easy compared to previous years, said one market participant. This was because the volume pressure that was noticeable all the way into August, especially in the south, was a thing of the past. At that time, waste wood was even being shipped to the eastern part of Germany for “strategic reasons” as downtime at several power stations was felt on the market.

