WEEE recyclers start off 2022 with sufficient volumes and good raw material revenues

For German WEEE recyclers, the good market conditions seen at the end of 2021 have carried over into 2022: Incoming volumes remain stable and prices for ferrous and non-ferrous scrap continue to be high. Most respondents surveyed by EUWID describe current trading as generally calm. However, industry players are concerned about the high logistics and energy costs, the planned increase in Germany's minimum wage and the growing share of hard-to-sell plastics in the WEEE material stream.

Most of the market participants described intake volumes at the beginning of the year as good to very good. In the previous quarter, arisings of e-waste had initially been lower in some regions, but volumes picked up again as of December. This trend then continued at the start of the new year. In scattered cases, volumes – particularly of small equipment – were described as smaller and below expectations.

On the revenue side, recyclers continue to benefit from the high prices of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap. Prices for copper and aluminium saw only slight dips over the Christmas and New Year’s period, EUWID was told. Yet recyclers could not fully profit from the high prices because the discounts applied by smelters had also increased and the metal content of WEEE continues to decline, several market participants noted.

