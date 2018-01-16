Without exports to China, German recovered paper prices slip again

Price negotiations on the German recovered paper market did not lose any of their intensity in the final month of 2017. Paper mills again sought to secure sizeable markdowns for mass grades, as it had appeared likely they would do early in December. Their success in some cases was attributable to several factors: exceptionally good arisings, well-filled warehouses and the continued lack of ordering activity by buyers in the People’s Republic of China.

This was primarily true for the mass grades of mixed paper and supermarket paper and board whose prices were pushed significantly lower again significantly again compared with November. "We had the upper hand thanks to terrific arisings, especially from businesses, and the fact that we had stocked up our warehouses in time," one mill operator told EUWID.

The full report on the German recovered paper market including the price table appears in issue 02/2018 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 24 January 2018.

