Year ends with another uptick on German steel scrap market

The German ferrous scrap industry is ending a profitable 2017 business year with another price increase for scrap. "The steel industry and scrap merchants had a good year. People were finally making money again," a merchant told EUWID. Given the comfortable situation, merchants were not forced to sell "come hell or high water" in December. A few were planning for accounting reasons to carry over volumes into January, when the majority of market players also anticipated that ferrous scrap prices would remain at least stable or would continue to climb.

Merchants reported the steel industry continues to boom. Steel mills' order books were bulging and held orders running far into the coming year, especially for flat steel. These orders for finished and semi-finished steel goods triggered brisk demand for ferrous scrap in December. This was true for both integrated mills, which would, as usual, run continuously through the holidays, as well as for the electric arc furnace (EAF), mills for several of which only brief shutdowns were planned this year. Sharply increased buying by steel mills in Turkey acted as a further factor driving up prices again in December.

The full report on the German steel scrap market including the price table appears in issue 26/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 20 December 2017.



Online subscribers can access it here: Steel scrap prices in Germany

