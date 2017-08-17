Dramatic thinning of Chinese plastics recycling market predicted

As much as 80 per cent of China's plastics recycling industry could disappear as a result of the country's planned ban on the import of plastic scrap, according to Steve Wong, managing director of Hong Kong-based recycling firm Fukutomi Company Limited. While Mr Wong believes many in the industry are hoping that diplomatic efforts may still carve out some leeway for scrap plastic traders, he said on Tuesday that a slow down in payments as a result of the threatened ban was already pushing "many participants in the industry" into bankruptcy.

The potential to raise recycling rates within China substantially in the medium-term was there, and labour costs were low enough to make this to shift to domestic material financially viable for some businesses, despite the difficulties associated with an abrupt reduction in the amount of imported wastes for recycling. However, Mr Wong stressed that in Hong Kong, labour and other costs are markedly higher than on the mainland, making recycling of only domestic plastic waste a non-starter there.

In any event, Mr Wong sees only larger recyclers emerging once the dust settles. "The enterprises that are able to maintain business with the policy change are usually big enterprises that are in possession of relevant technology, advanced production systems, and resourceful in capital," he said. According to Mr Wong, market players currently believed that about 5 per cent of recyclers – generally large companies with the requisite domestic recovery networks and recycling technology – could successfully manage a switch to exclusively domestically-sourced waste plastic.

Read the full story in the upcoming edition of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management due out on 23 August.

