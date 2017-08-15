Remondis completes TSR takeover

The metals recycler TSR is now wholly owned by Remondis. According to industry sources, the German waste management concern has acquired the outstanding 20 per cent stake from the Italian steel group Alfa Acciai. No information was available on the sales price.

In 2006, Remondis was among three companies purchasing TSR from its then owners, the Dutch SHV group. Remondis acquired a 60 per cent stake in the recycling group. The Karlsruhe stainless steel recycler Cronimet and the Italian steel concern Alfa Acciai each bought 20 per cent shares in the company. In March of 2014, Remondis took over Cronimet's holding in TSR, at the same time modifying TSR's logo to bring it in line with its own red and white corporate graphic identity.

Following the full acquisition completed through the purchase of Alfa Acciai's 20 per cent stake, TSR's head office are being relocated from their current location in the city of Bottrop to Lünen, where Remondis is headquartered. TSR recycles around 9 million tonnes of ferrous scrap and 500,00 tonnes of non-ferrous scrap annually.

The TSR takeover of Alfa Acciai's stake remains subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt).

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.