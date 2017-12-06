Derichebourg's recycling performance up

The recycling activities of the French concern Derichebourg was able to "record some of the best performances around the world," for the 2016/17 financial year ended 30 September. "The effectiveness of the organization put in place and the synergies derived from the acquisitions carried out during the previous cycle have enabled our recycling business to take full advantage of the improved economic climate," said board chairman Daniel Derichebourg in a statement accompanying the release of the concern's annual financial results.

The recycling business reportedly increased its revenues by around 39 per cent to €1.95bn. The division's recurring operating profit more than tripled, going from €33m in the prior year to €110m. The volumes of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap handled stood at 4.2 million tonnes and with that around 20 per cent higher than during the previous year.

