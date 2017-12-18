Provisional agreement reached on circular economy package

Following "lengthy and tough negotiations" running over half a year, an agreement on amendments to EU waste law has been achieved in Brussels. The negotiations between representatives of the EU Parliament, the Council and the Estonian Council Presidency ran into the early hours of Monday morning before reaching an agreement. The legislative proposals emerging from the talks include amendments to the Waste Framework Directive, the Packaging Directive, the Landfill Directive and the Directives on batteries, end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE).

According to the Council, the ambassadors of the member states are to be briefed on the outcome of the last trilogue at their next meeting on 20 December. The Council's final analysis of the text is to take place under the incoming Bulgarian presidency, "with a view to confirm the agreement". The legislation would be submitted to the Parliament for a vote at first reading following formal approval. The path would then be clear for final adoption by the Council.

Commenting on the end of negotiations, Estonia's environment minister, Siim Kiisler said, "I hope the member states can now endorse this well-balanced and thoroughly negotiated compromise."

We will continue to follow this story, reporting on details of the agreement as they emerge and on reactions from around the industry. Check back here and in our next print and e-paper editions out Wednesday 20 December.

