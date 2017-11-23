Biffa posts net profit, raises revenues in financial first half

The British waste management company Biffa reported "strong first half performance as expected" and reaffirmed its full-year forecast. Net revenues were up 7.8 per cent to £482m (€542m, £1 = €1.12), according to the company. Statutory operating profit jumped from £12m to £41m, but the figures were heavily impacted by extraordinary items. On an underlying basis, operating profit rose, but not as dramatically, climbing 9 per cent to £43m. The concern rebounded from last year's net loss of £5m to a profit of just less than £24m.

Biffa's management is looking to expand. They see "attractive growth opportunities, including a healthy pipeline of acquisitions, of a range of sizes", according to chief executive Ian Wakelin. "We also have scope to continue to develop our infrastructure and services, taking advantage of the significant amount of waste we control," he added.

Biffa explained that synergistic in-fill acquisitions were key part of its strategy, particularly for its industrial and commercial waste division. The concern made two acquisitions in the first half of the fiscal 2018 year. The larger of these take-overs was O’Brien Waste Recycling Solutions Holdings Limited, which generates £34m in annual revenues. Since the end of the reporting period, three further purchases were completed bringing the annualised revenue added thus far this year to £42.5m.

