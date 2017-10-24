Ferrous scrap prices decline in Germany

With German steel mills busy, but scrap export demand down, steel scrap prices in Germany have declined markedly of late. Nevertheless, traders are unruffled; they do not expect a further drop in November.

The consensus on the market was that buyers for Turkish steel mills had been seen on the market repeatedly and that they had made purchases, but observers had been unable to identify a consistent course. Some traders spoke of cherry-picking, others of manoeuvring. In any event, they were agreed that Turkish steel mills had good opportunities to sell their steel output and that Turkey continued to require large amounts of ferrous scrap, conditions that were beneficial to supplier markets including Germany. However, sellers in the US were said to be intermittently offering substantial steel scrap volumes on the market. Market insiders speculated that these were panic sales of speculative volumes.

German and other European steel mills reportedly have healthy order backlogs that are assured into next year. Accordingly, their demand for ferrous scrap is expected to remain high.

