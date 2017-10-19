Indian ministries discuss lifting of scrap import duty

The Indian Ministry of Steel supports the elimination of the import duty of 2.5 per cent imposed on ferrous scrap. Indian steel minister Ch. Birender Singh and other ministry representatives told attendees at Bureau of International Recycling's (BIR) autumn meeting in New Delhi last weekend that the ministry was in the midst of talks with the country's finance ministry to have the duty dropped.

However, remarks by Aruna Sharma, Secretary of the Ministry of Steel, suggest the change may not be permanent. "As long as that dependency is there, the import duty advantage will be given. But tomorrow, if the scenario comes that we have enough scrap available generated within the country, then definitely there will be a look on the import duty to be enhanced," Ms Sharma explained.

