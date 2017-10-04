PET recycler Poly Recycling sold to Resilux

The Swiss PET recycler Poly Recycling was sold on 1 October to the Resilux company. Resilux is a manufacturer of PET preforms and bottles and is Switzerland's largest purchaser of recycling-PET. The packaging manufacturer is taking over Poly Recycling's operations in Weinfelden with all of its employees as well as all of its current contracts with customers and suppliers. The parties to the deal had entered a confidentiality agreement covering the sales price.

The operational management of the company will remain in the hands of the company's general manager, Casper van den Dungen. "We have been considering the future strategy for Poly Recycling for some time now. Accordingly, we examined various options and have now reached an agreement with our long-standing major customer Resilux. This enables us to hand over the business to a reliable partner, whose core business is PET processing and who can take advantage of the resulting synergies," said Mr van den Dungen.

Poly Recycling processes around 25,000 tonnes of used PET bottles per year. Resilux, which is headquartered in Belgium, is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of PET packaging.

