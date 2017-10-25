Reclay offers Léko financial support

The Reclay Group remains committed to competition on the French waste packaging compliance market. The German company announced on Tuesday that it would make available the funding necessary to get the packaging take-back and recovery scheme Léko on its feet.

The pledge comes in reaction to an announcement made by the take-back scheme on 17 October that it was ending its activities due to inadequate funding. The scheme said it had been unable to find new adequate financing sources. The competent authority within the environment ministry, the General Directorate for Risk Prevention (DGPR), was notified. Despite a call to obligated companies launched in August to ensure that there would be competition on the French market for extended producer responsibility (EPR) systems for packaging, no additional financing had been forthcoming, Léko reported, neither from its shareholders nor new partners.

"We continue to believe in true competition in France and in Léko's success. This is why we are responding to the system's call for support with an offer to provide financing for the system. However, neither our offer, nor a second made by a group of investors, was accepted by the majority of the packaging licensing scheme's board," said Raffael A. Fruscio, managing partner of the Reclay Group.

Reclay holds around 16 per cent of Léko through its French subsidiary Valorie SAS. "Léko was founded to offer obligated retailers and manufacturers an alternative to the existing monopoly and to give them price transparency and better service. We are confident that we can still reach these objectives and are prepared to provide the financing necessary for Léko to begin operations as soon as possible," said Mr Fruscio.

