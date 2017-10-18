Veolia plans to generate €1bn in annual revenues through plastics recycling by 2025

The French environmental services concern Veolia wants to quintuple its turnover from waste plastic recycling. It plans to increase plastics processing revenues – excluding collection and sorting – from €200m in 2016 to €1bn by 2025. The plans were announced at a press conference held at the beginning of October.

Veolia expects the world market for plastic recycling to grow markedly, despite some “dampers”, such as the low price of crude oil, difficulties in plastic waste collection, technical limitations and the negative image of recycled plastic when it comes to material quality and suitability for food-contact applications. In Veolia’s presentation, the group cited figures from the firm Transparency Market Research, which estimated the global plastics recycling market volume in 2015 at $31.5bn. That figure is projected to “rocket” to $56.8bn by 2025, or the equivalent of an average annual growth rate of 6.9 per cent.

Veolia reported its current waste plastics collection and sorting capacity at 417,000 tonnes. That processing capacity was located in Germany (187,000 tonnes), France (150,000 tonnes), the UK (49,000 tonnes) and Sweden (31,000 tonnes).

