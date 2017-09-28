UK recovered paper exports to China 25% of normal levels

Collection volumes were failing to live up to expectations on the British recovered paper market in September. However, this was in keeping with the longer-term trend and did not pose any problems, especially as demand from China was low or nearly non-existent, market players told EUWID. The final loads of mixed paper (1.02) destined for China were loaded on to ships in early September; old corrugated containers (1.05) were also much less sought-after in China. One expert reported that only about 25 per cent of the usual amounts were shipped to China. Chinese buyers are still purchasing more in the UK than in the rest of Europe, according to insiders.

However, insiders are still seeing few if any distressed tonnes on the market since demand remained good both on the domestic market and on the export market for Vietnam, Indonesia, India and, above all, Continental Europe. Insiders are wondering, though, whether these markets might become saturated soon.

The full report on the British recovered paper market including the price table appears in issue 20/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 5 October 2017. Online subscribers can already access it here: Recovered paper UK.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.