Growth in Séché's hazardous waste segment

Vigorous activity in the hazardous waste segment and acquisitions boosted both revenue and earnings in the first half for the French waste management company Séché Environnement. The hazardous waste operations, which include the subsidiary Tredi, improved their revenues for the first half of 2017 by 17 per cent to €163m. It also profited from the integration of newly purchased subsidiaries in Chile, Peru and Spain, higher volumes of incinerated hazardous waste in France and solid markets for the disposal of PCB-contaminated wastes in Latin America, the concern announced at the release of its earnings report for the first half.

The second, smaller segment, non-hazardous waste management, reported revenue growth of 8 per cent. On a consolidated basis, Séché Environnement posted revenues of around €267m in the first half, an increase of 16 per cent against the first six months of 2016. Operating earnings improved by 21 per cent to come in around €13m. The group share of net earnings improved by 52 per cent to €3.7m.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.