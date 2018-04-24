Chiho Environmental plans ELV recycling expansion in China

The Chiho Environmental Group wants to significantly expand its recycling of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) in China. In doing so, the group said it intended to make use of the ELV recycling experience amassed in Europe and the USA by its German subsidiary Scholz, as well of Scholz's technology. Chiho acquired the German scrap trading company in 2016. The Chinese metal recycler's CFO Wong Wun Lam laid out the company's plans in an interview with the Hong Kong Economic Times. Mr Wong predicts great growth for ELV recycling in China, as the number of cars being scrapped annually in the People's Republic is expected to hit 20 million per year by 2020.

Mr Wong stressed that synergy effects had been among the considerations in Chiho's acquisition of Scholz. The CFO hoped especially to introduce Scholz's waste vehicle dismantling technology.

In addition to the increasing number of vehicles reaching end of life, Chiho Environmental also sees opportunities in new Chinese restrictions on imports of a variety of secondary raw materials. The concern would "seize the opportunity" afforded by the new import bans to develop a recycling network in China, Mr Wong told the Hong Kong Economic Times.

