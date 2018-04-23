ISRI: US scrap exports will be hit hard by new Chinese import bans

New Chinese bans on imports of additional secondary raw materials set to going into effect in December 2018 and December 2019 will have a substantial effect on global scrap supply chains, according to the US Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI). “The Chinese government’s announcement will have an impact on more than 676,000 metric tonnes, worth about $278m (€227m), in U.S. scrap commodity exports to China in the first year and another 85,000 metric tonnes worth more than $117m in the second year,” says Robin Wiener, president of the trade association representing American recyclers.

Although ISRI had anticipated that more restriction would be announced, the organisation remained concerned about the effect the policies would have on the global supply chain of environmentally-friendly, energy-saving scrap commodities. The new bans would promote an increased use of virgin materials in China, running counter to the government’s environmental protection objectives, said Mr Wiener.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.