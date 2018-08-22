Green light for Lidl's Tönsmeier takeover

The Schwarz Group, parent company of the discount grocery chain Lidl, may proceed with its planned purchase of the German waste management company Tönsmeier. The European Commission's Competition directorate-general found only "limited overlaps" in the companies' activities, according to a Tuesday statement. The transaction was evaluated using the Commission's simplified merger review procedure.

The Schwarz group, probably best known to consumers through its Lidl and Kaufland grocery subsidiaries, announced in July that it would purchase Germany's fifth largest waste management company Karl Tönsmeier Entsorgungswirtschaft GmbH & Co. KG. No information was disclosed as to the sales price offered for Tönsmeier, which has its headquarters in Porta Westfalica in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The waste company generated around €500m in revenues in 2017 with its more than 3,000 employees in Germany and Poland.

Schwarz plans to organise Tönsmeier within its GreenCycle GmbH subsidiary. Greencycle offers waste management and recycling services. Beginning a few weeks ago, the company has also started offering commercial and industrial (C&I) waste management solutions across Germany.