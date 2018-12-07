Waste plastics prices largely stable in Germany

There was little price movement in November on the market for waste plastics in Germany. Most traders and recyclers described business as quiet. There was a gentle downward trend in prices for PP, PS and HDPE regranulate, especially since demand in Europe was slightly lower than in recent weeks due to the upcoming Christmas season and prices for primary plastics were under pressure.

Prices on the waste plastics are not expected to change much before the end of the year, according to EUWID respondents. In November, some traders had not changed their purchase prices for scrap film and other waste plastics. In a few cases, however, the prices for good-quality commercial mixed film were raised slightly while prices were reduced for the lower grades of film.

Good-quality scrap film could be sold off quite easily, but price increases on the purchasing side were not necessary at this time, said one trader. For the lower film scrap grades, sales volumes are weak and suppliers often have to pay to have material taken off their hands.

