Across its international waste management operations, Veolia saw "remarkable growth" in revenues which climbed over 8 per cent at constant rate of exchange in 2017, CFO Philippe Capron told analysts on Thursday. The waste business brought in total revenues of €9.004bn during the 2017 calendar year, according to the company's annual financial report released on Thursday.



The sharpest regional improvement was seen in Germany, where revenues were up by more than 11 per cent to €1.045bn on both higher volumes and services prices. Elsewhere in Europe, waste revenues rose by over 5 per cent at constant rate of exchange in the UK and Ireland to reach €1.75bn. Veolia attributed the rise to "positive evolution of the contract portfolio" as well as good performance at the waste treatment plants it operates as part of public private partnerships.

On its home market of France, Veolia had benefited from continued commercial momentum, which pushed waste revenues 3.5 per cent to €2.468.9bn at constant scope.

Veolia reported consolidated revenue of €25.125bn across its five segments for 2017. Net income attributable to the group climbed to €402m, up from €383m in 2016.

