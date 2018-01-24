FEAD has its doubts regarding the Plastics Strategy

Voluntary commitments are welcome and will contribute to the uptake of recycled plastics, "but they are hardly the basis for a robust, long term European market, which is a prerequisite for innovations and the required huge investments," said the European Federation of Waste Management and Environmental Services (FEAD) reacting to the new EU Strategy on Plastics.

According to the European umbrella association, the European waste management industry is prepared to make the required investment to expand the EU-wide capacity for the collection, sorting and recycling of waste plastics.

However, before such investments could be made, there would need to be concrete measures ensuring a significant uptake of plastic recyclates. Without compulsory measures, FEAD sees a risk that efficiently sorted waste would be sent for disposal.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.