Suez reports growth in first half

"The year has started off well. The group’s growth momentum is intensifying," according to Suez CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade. The French environmental services group released its earnings report for the first half of 2018 on Thursday in Paris. The concern reported "robust growth" for its waste management activities in Europe and a marked increase in the volume of waste treated.

The division generated revenues of €3.12bn in the first half. This was an increase of 2.5 per cent. All regions contributed to the growth with the exception of the UK. There, first-half revenues tumbled by 5.3 per cent to €432m due to the weakness of the pound Sterling and "an adverse construction effect unrelated to the volume trend".

Suez reported that earnings had also improved its for European waste management activities, particularly the Benelux countries and the UK and the hazardous industrial waste management operations.

