Difficulties in waste plastic exports to Vietnam and Malaysia create turmoil

The waste plastics business in Germany remains difficult to anticipate. Prices for good-quality film scrap increased again on average in May because the dollar gained strength against the euro and supply is still tight. However, new challenges surrounding plastic scrap exports to Vietnam and Malaysia were creating major turmoil.

A few ports in Vietnam have announced that they will not accept plastic scrap for the next few months; customs authorities had uncovered a large number of infringements. Malaysia's new government also intends to stop issuing import permits for plastic scrap. There were some short-lived dramatic price cuts for good-quality big bags as it was unclear whether further sales on the export market would be possible.

The full report on the waste plastics market in Germany including the price table appears in issue 12/2018 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 13 June 2018. Online subscribers can already already access it here:

Waste plastics Germany

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.