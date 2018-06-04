EU green lights Attero takeover

EU competition authorities cleared the acquisition of Dutch waste management company Attero by the investment companies 3i Infrastructure plc and DWS. The EU Commission's DG Competition saw no competition concerns raised by the merger as there was no overlap in the activities of the parties in European Economic Area, the Commission announced on Friday.

3i Infrastructure and DWS had announced their intention to purchase Attero at the end of March.

Attero's current owner, Waterland Private Equity investments, only acquired the waste management company in 2014.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.