MVV starts construction of Dundee waste to energy plant

German energy company MVV has officially launched the construction of a waste to energy plant in Dundee, Scotland. The facility being built in partnership with Dundee and Angus councils and the tyre group Michelin will have an annual treatment capacity of 110,000 tonnes.

According to MVV, most of the input volume will be supplied directly by the local authority partners. Commercial waste will be used to achieve full capacity utilisation. The facility is a cogeneration plant with a total efficiency of up to 55 per cent. It will produce up to 17 MW heat, which will be supplied to a neighbouring Michelin car tyre factory, and up to 10 MW electricity.

MVV will operate the plant for 25 years after its completion, which is expected in two years. The facility will replace an existing waste incineration plant in Baldovie industrial estate. MVV took control of this plant at the end of November 2017. The £125m (ca. €135m) project is MVV’s third in the UK, after plants in Plymouth and Ridham.

