Remondis expands its presence in Poland

Remondis is expanding its operations in Poland. Germany's largest waste management company announced on Tuesday that it had entered a conditional agreement to acquire the Polish activities of the Swedish Ragn-Sells group. The agreement includes Ragn-Sells Polska (RSP) and its subsidiary Ragn-Sells Technology (RST), a joint venture with BEWI Drift Holding AS. Ragn-Sells Polska is headquartered in Gorzów Wielkopolski, Poland. With the takeover, Remondis is further broadening its presence in the municipal and commercial waste markets in north-western Poland.

"The decision to divest our Polish operation is a consequence of our new strategy where we are consolidating and refocusing our business into three main business areas," said Lars Lindén, CEO of Ragn-Sells group. The Swedish company believed that Remondis' takeover would bring new synergies and opportunities locally, but also accelerate the further development of both Ragn-Sells and Remondis. Torsten Weber, managing director of Remondis International, said that the sale opened new development opportunities in the Polish market.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.