Waste package published in the EU Official Journal

The EU waste package's four new Directives have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union and will enter into force on the twentieth day after the day of their publication. The Directives' application will start 24 months later: The EU member states have to bring into force the laws, regulations and administrative provisions necessary to comply with them by 5 July 2020.

In the following years, the EU members will have to reach higher targets for the recycling and landfill diversion of municipal waste and for the recycling of packaging waste. An obligation to set up separate collection will apply from 31 December 2023 to biowaste and will be extended to hazardous waste from households and to textile waste from 1 January 2025. The EU Commission will have to draw up various pieces of implementing legislation in the next years and review the potential introduction of targets and obligations for additional waste streams.

