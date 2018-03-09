Dutch metal recyclers HKS and Van Dalen to merge

The Dutch metals recycler Van Dalen will merge with HKS Metals, a subsidiary of TSR. HKS Metals and the current owner of the Van Dalen group, Rolf van Dalen, have signed an agreement to this effect and are now waiting for final approval. HKS Metals reported that Rolf van Dalen is to join its board when the transaction is finalised.

TSR, a fully-owned subsidiary of the German waste management group Remondis, is one of Europe’s largest metals recyclers with 150 sites. Six of them are operated by HKS Metals in the Netherlands. The Van Dalen group has metals recycling sites in the Netherlands, Belgium and the UK.

