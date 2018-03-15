Suez and LyondellBasell finalise QCP transaction

The plastics producer LyondellBasell and the environmental services group Suez have completed the transactions establishing them as 50/50 partners in the plastic recycler Quality Circular Polymers (QCP). The QPC plant located in Sittard-Geleen in the Netherlands will process post-consumer polyethylene and polypropylene waste into “virgin-replacement quality PE and PP materials”. The plant is capable of producing 25,000 tonnes of recycled polypropylene and HDPE and the joint venture partners hope to raise this figure to 35,000 tonnes per year by later in 2018 and 100,000 tonnes by 2020, LyondellBasell reported on Wednesday.

LyondellBasell says it will add QCP's recycled products to its range of existing PE and PP materials to help meet increasing customer demand and in line with the EU's Plastics Strategy [sic]. The post-consumer plastic waste to be processed by QCP will be supplied by Suez. Plastics recycling is a key market for the French group, which operates nine dedicated facilities in Europe. In 2017, Suez processed 400,000 tonnes of plastic waste and produced 150,000 tonnes of new plastic resources, according to LyondellBasell. Suez has set an objective of raising the output from its sorting plants to 600,000 tonnes in 2020.

