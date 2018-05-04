China suspends scrap imports from the USA

US exporters of secondary raw materials will not be able to ship deliveries to China for the next 30 days. The inspection organisation CCIC North America will not carry out pre-shipment inspections of “wastes as raw materials” from the US from 4 May to 4 June, according to an announcement from China’s customs administration published at very short notice. Without the pre-inspection certificate, deliveries cannot be sent off.

Pre-inspected shipments with a certificate dated 3 May or earlier can still be imported in China, but the Chinese ports are instructed to carefully check the certificate’s date of issuance. In addition, from 4 May, all containers from the USA containing “imported wastes as raw materials” are to be opened for inspections.

The US Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) is “working aggressively to gain more information and to find a way to resolve this situation as quickly as possible”. The organisation has also informed the US government delegation which is in China for trade negotiations at present about the situation “in the hopes that a resolution can be sought out”.

