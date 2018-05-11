TSR Recycling finalises Van Dalen acquisition

The German metals recycler TSR has completed the take-over of the Dutch company Van Dalen Metals & Trading. TSR reported that its Dutch subsidiary HKS Scrap Metals finalised the acquisition, which was announced in February, on 3 May.

Van Dalen is active in the collection, processing and recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous metals and operates six sites in the Netherlands, Belgium and the UK. TSR is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the German waste group Remondis. The take-over expands its network in the Benelux countries and the UK to 13 sites and raises the number of employees in this region to 270. Overall, TSR operates around 150 sites with 2,500 employees.

TSR group’s managing director Bernd Fleschenberg described Van Dalen’s six sites and their processing technology as an ideal fit with TSR’s Europe-wide network. "Together, we will continuously expand our recycling activities and range of services and further raise our presence on the market in the region”.

The two companies concluded a merger agreement in February which was subject to regulatory approval. Rolf van Dalen has now joined the board of HKS Metals.

