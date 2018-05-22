Waste package reaches final adoption

Representatives of the EU member states adopted the Directives of the EU waste package on Tuesday morning at a meeting of the Education, Youth, Culture and Sport Council. Hungary abstained from the votes on all four pieces of proposed legislation. Portugal abstained from the Waste Framework Directive vote. The votes withheld by Hungary and Portugal were nowhere near enough to deprive the legislation of the qualified majority needed for final adoption.

Tuesday's vote clears the way for the new Waste Framework Directive, the Landfill Directive and Packaging Directive, as well as an additional Directive amending the Directives on End-of-life Vehicles (ELVs), Batteries and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) to enter into force once they have been signed by the presidents of the Council and the European Parliament and have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The Directives of the package set the course for the EU's environmental policy through 2035 and harmonise central definitions. Among the most important new targets, the package establishes a cap on the proportion of municipal waste arisings that may be landfilled. At the same time, the minimum threshold for recycling and preparation for recycling is raised to at least 55 per cent of municipal waste arisings by 2025, to 60 per cent by 2030 and to 65 per cent by 2035.

