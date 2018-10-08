The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) is working to expand the reach of its Global Recycling Day efforts through a new foundation. The BIR's president Ranjit Baxi launched the new "Global Recycling Foundation" at the organisation's London convention held over the weekend.

With its new, broader scope, the Foundation would be addressing its activities to address both civil society and policy makers, Mr Baxi explained to convention attendees. Already an important aspect of the first Global Recycling Day, youth outreach is to be one of the organisation's four pillars. Organisers are attempting to incorporate schools and sport, particularly football, into their youth campaign. On the policy side, the Foundation is seeking to have Global Recycling Day recognized by the UN and would work to build its relationship with UNIDO (The United Nations Industrial Development Organization). A meeting with UNIDO is scheduled for next month in Vienna.

In establishing a foundation, BIR's was also seeking to make its global recycling initiatives more "CSR friendly" and provide donor compa-nies the opportunity to access tax benefits from corporate giving. It was announced at Saturday's press conference that Sims Metal Management would be among the corporate donors to the newly established foundation. The programme has also already attracted support from the national associations ISRI (USA), FEDERECE (France), IICA (India) and the BMRA (UK).