Boer Group acquires Dutch textile fibre recycler

The internationally active Dutch textiles recycler Boer Group has taken over a majority stake in Frankenhuis B.V. “With this strategic acquisition, Boer Group closes the chain in the circular economy for post-consumer textiles,” the company said.

Under the transaction, the venture capital company Wadinko and co-ower Hannet de Vries-in ‘t Veld sold their stakes in Frankenhuis. Tich Vanduren, who owns a 20 per cent stake in the recycling company, will continue to head its management. 80 per cent are now held by the Boer Group.

According to its own account, Frankenhuis is the only company in the Netherlands specialising in the mechanical recycling of post-consumer clothes. The company has 30 employees and achieves a monthly production of 750 tonnes in 24 hour operation. “With the integration of Frankenhuis within Boer Group, a constant supply of raw materials is ensured and further growth in the production of mechanically recycled post-consumer textiles can be realised,” the new owner commented.