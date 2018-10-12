Waste management and recycling industry trade associations have welcome the adoption of the planned EU directive to reduce the environmental impact of certain single-use plastic products by the European Parliament's Environment Committee. In their reactions, the umbrella organisations EuRIC and FEAD singled out for particular praise an amendment added by the Committee which would require plastic beverage packaging to contain at least 35 per cent recycled material by 2025.

The target for recycled content sent a strong market signal that would "steer the demand for recycled plastics, rewarding its substantial environmental benefits in terms of CO2 and energy savings," explained EuRIC. FEAD, too, expected that the proposed target would encourage the creation of a steady market for recyclates, and would lead to more circular use of plastics.

It is not yet clear whether the minimum target for recycled content will be maintained through the remainder of the legislative procedure. The plenary of the European Parliament is scheduled to hold its first reading vote on the proposed Directive on 23 October. Negotiations with the Council would then begin on 6 November. Parliament and Council aim to hammer out a text which they can both adopt before the end of the Parliament's legislative session in May 2019.