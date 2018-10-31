Waste wood sector well supplied ahead of winter

With just a few exceptions, operators active in Germany’s waste wood business are in comparatively relaxed mood looking ahead to winter. Supply is largely stable and sometimes even more than ample, the latest EUWID market report found.

While all insiders in the northwest of Germany described the market as very quiet, the situation is a little more complex in the south and northeast of the country. Waste wood volumes are relatively abundant in the south, due to maintenance and downtimes at power plants, while supply was at times strained in some areas of the east.

Looking ahead, the majority of market players think that rising transport costs will have to be recouped by adjusting prices on the intake side.

The full report on the German waste wood market is available to our online subscribers here. The report also appears in the print and e-paper editions of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management No. 22, out on 31 October 2018.