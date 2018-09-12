EU WEEE collection target reached by most member states

The overwhelming majority of the EU countries fulfilled the collection requirement of the EU Directive on e-waste for 2016. A total of 17 member states and Norway achieved the minimum rate of 45 per cent. Five other countries - including Germany - only just failed to meet the target with collection rates of over 40 per cent. According to the most recent Eurostat figures, the total amount of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) collected in the EU in the 2016 reporting year rose by 17 per cent to a total of 4.5 million tonnes. The resulting collection rate, taken as a share of the average amount of new equipment placed on the market in the three previous years, was nearly 49 per cent. This represented an increase of 6 percentage points over 2015.

By far the largest absolute increase was observed for the UK. According to Eurostat, British e-scrap collection volumes rose by almost half in 2016. The jump was enough to push the UK past Germany to become the member state with the highest WEEE collection volume, 970,000 tonnes. The intensified British efforts were also reflected in the per capita collection figures. At almost 15 kg of e-waste per person, the UK approached the Scandinavian per capita collection front-runners, Sweden and Norway.