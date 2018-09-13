Recycled plastic bike path pilot study launched

Tests began on the world's "first smart bike path", on Wednesday in the Dutch city of Zwolle. The path consists of hollow modules made of plastic with a substantial recycled content. Ultimately, the project's developers are aiming to make the surface entirely out of recycled plastic. The concept for the "PlasticRoad" bike path was developed by the civil engineering company KWS, a subsidiary of VolkerWessels. They were joined by the plastics processor Wavin and the chemicals concern Total in 2016.

The 30-meter long pilot section is equipped with sensors designed to monitor the road's performance, measuring temperature, the number of bike passengers and durability of the road. The path's modules contain prefabricated ducts through which utility lines can be run. Additional void space in the panels can temporarily store rainwater runoff. A second pilot bike path section is to be installed in Giethoorn in November. The project companies are also looking for further locations for future pilot studies which are to test using the panels for other applications such as car parks, sidewalks and train platforms.