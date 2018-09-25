Remondis-DSD takeover deal still unsigned

Thrilling down to the wire. Remondis' planned acquisition of the packaging waste recovery scheme Duales System Deutschland Holding GmbH & Co. KG (DSD) remains challenging even within sight of the finish line. Originally scheduled for Monday morning, the contract signing had to be pushed back, EUWID has been told.

In the run-up to Monday, other media outlets had reported that Remondis would acquire an 80 per cent stake in DSD. The concerns declined to comment on the rumours. However, EUWID understands that Remondis plans to purchase 100 per cent of the Grüne Punkt. The takeover would be subject to anti-trust approval from the competent authorities.

Sources close to the deal were unable to predict whether the signing would still go ahead this week. The parties to the deal were still working out the final details. EUWID will be bringing you online coverage as soon as the contract is signed.