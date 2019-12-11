The EU Commission has adopted its "European Green Deal", a comprehensive package of measures with the aim of a climate-neutral Europe by 2050. A small part of these measures is related to waste management and recycling. In its Communication about the package, the Commission expresses the view that the EU "should stop exporting its waste outside of the EU" and says it will therefore "revisit the rules on waste shipments and illegal exports".

To boost the market for secondary raw materials, the Commission plans to consider introducing rules on mandatory recycled content in specific product groups, for instance for packaging, vehicles, construction materials and batteries. To simplify waste management for citizens and "ensure cleaner secondary materials for businesses", the EU authority also plans to propose an EU model for separate waste collection.

The 50 measures announced as part of the "European Green Deal" also include a new EU action plan for the circular economy. The EU Commission plans to table it in March 2020. It is to place particular focus on resource-intensive sectors such as textiles, construction, electronics and plastics.

"Our goal is to reconcile the economy with our planet, to reconcile the way we produce, the way we consume with our planet, and to make it work for our people", commented Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "Therefore, the European Green Deal is on the one hand about cutting emission, on the other hand about creating jobs and boosting innovation."