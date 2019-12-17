Smurfit Kappa founds its own Dual System

The paper and paper products manufacturer Smurfit Kappa wants to set up its own packaging waste recovery system in Germany in cooperation with investors Hermann-Josef Gerke and Michael Mevissen. "As Europe's largest recovered paper recycler, we are in a position – together with our customers – to fully close materials loops and are therefore developing a system that is equipped for the future," explained Boris Maschmann, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Germany.

Heiner Oepen and Johannes Scholten-Reintjes are to be managing directors of the newly established packaging recovery system Recycling Dual GmbH. The company was formally founded this year with its registered address in the city of Mönchengladbach, in North Rhine-Westphalia. The company expects to have permission to operate throughout Germany sometime in 2021.

Since the passage of Germany's Packaging Waste Ordinance in 1991, brand owners have been required to take back and manage packaging waste associated with their products or arrange for it to be managed through one of several third party compliance schemes called "duale systeme". The clearing house for the waste packaging compliance systems Stiftung Zentrale Stelle Verpackungsregister named eight nationally operating compliance schemes as of the end of September. There are two further compliance schemes in operation, but they have not been authorised to operate in all of Germany's federal states.