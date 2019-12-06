Veolia planning to sell western German waste entities

The French environmental services firm Veolia is restructuring its waste management activities in Germany. As part of these efforts, the group is to sell some of its entities in the West region with all related assets, a company spokesperson told EUWID. There was interest within the market in these operations, the spokesperson added. Veolia wanted to focus on regions in northern, eastern and southern Germany and at the same time expand its core strengths in the future.

Veolia Umweltservice West GmbH is currently active in the states of Hesse, Lower Saxony, North-Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland with more than 20 entities. The company generated sales revenues of more than €140m and profits of €3.6m in the 2017 financial year.

The spokesperson underlined that just a "small portion” of these entities were affected by the sales plans, with the majority staying part of the group.

Plans to expand its core activities will likely mainly pertain to its plastics recycling operations. Veolia had set itself a goal of generating global revenues of €1bn in this field. According to the CEO of Veolia Germany, Matthias Harms, Veolia is now one of Germany’s leaders in plastic recycling. So, it comes as no surprise that its plastics recycling activities in Planig (formerly in Morschheim) and Salzgitter will remain part of Veolia Umweltservice West GmbH as a separate plastic film entity, the spokesperson noted.