Remondis to acquire Veolia sites in West of Germany

The German waste management giant Remondis intends to acquire sites which have been put up for sale by competitor Veolia Umweltservice West GmbH. When contacted by EUWID, Veolia confirmed that a sales deal had been concluded. The contracts reportedly remain subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office.

The two companies agreed last Friday to transfer some businesses and facilities belonging to Veolia Umweltservice West to Remondis ownership, according to Veolia. Remondis declined to comment on the planned takeover.

All employees to be transferred

All of the staff members employed at the business units named in the sales contract are to continue their employment and be transferred with all legal rights and obligations to the Remondis group, Veolia said in an official statement.

As part of a strategic reorientation, Veolia Germany had decided to reposition its waste management business. The German subsidiary of the French environmental services concern intends to concentrate on its core markets, but also to expand its core competencies, and to focus more on the North, East and South regions of the country.

Veolia Umweltservice West is one of the company’s four regional organisations in Germany. It is active in the states of Hesse, Lower Saxony, Northrhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. The operations to be taken over by Remondis were described as the “smaller part” of the organisation, with the larger part being retained.