Sims completes sales of e-scrap recycling activities to TSR

Remondis subsidiary TSR now owns a large share of Sims' e-waste business in Europe. Sims announced on Wednesday that the transaction had been concluded and was effective 30 September 2019. The international recycling group put the purchase price at €83.5m.

Included in the sale are the subsidiaries Sims M+R GmbH, Sims Recycling Solutions Austrian Holdings GmbH, Mirec B.V. and Sims Recycling Solutions AB with sites in Bergkamen (Germany), Müllendorf (Austria), Eindhoven (Netherlands), Sint Niklaas (Belgium) and Katrineholm (Sweden). Sims had determined that these businesses were non-core activities and now intends to concentrate on the dismantling of data centres and the refurbishment and resale of used IT equipment, in addition to its traditional core business areas of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal recycling.

Until now, TSR has had only a limited presence in the waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling sector. However, TSR’s parent company Remondis is active in this area via its subsidiary Remondis Electrorecycling, which has sites in Germany, Poland, Austria and France. Rhenus, which along with Remondis is part of the Rethmann group, has subsidiaries active in e-waste recycling, refurbishment and marketing of used office equipment and destruction of electronic data media.